Wells Fargo employee found dead at her desk days after she last clocked into work, authorities say

(CNN) — A Wells Fargo employee at a corporate office in Arizona clocked in to what would be her last-ever shift on a Friday morning. Her body was found four days later at her cubicle desk, where she died sometime during the weekend, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Denise Prudhomme, 60, worked at a Wells Fargo location in Tempe and had scanned into the building at 7 a.m. on August 16. There were no further scans from her either into or out of the building, the police department told CNN in a statement.

On August 20, security on site reported finding an employee possibly dead in a cubicle on the building’s third floor, authorities said. Prudhomme was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., according to Tempe police.

In a statement to CNN, Wells Fargo spokesperson Ruben Pulido said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time.”

Wells Fargo is reviewing its internal procedures regarding their employees’ safety and wellness following Prudhomme’s death, Pulido said, adding counselors were made available to affected employees.

Wells Fargo employees shared their concerns anonymously with CNN affiliate KPNX, with some saying while most of the office’s employees work remotely, Prudhomme should have been discovered sooner because the building has round-the-clock security presence.

Some employees reported a foul smell but assumed it was faulty plumbing in the building, according to KPNX.

Prudhomme was sitting in an underpopulated area of the building when she was found, according to Wells Fargo.

Addressing some employees’ concerns they were not notified about Prudhomme’s death sooner, Wells Fargo clarified Prudhomme’s family had to be notified first.

Prudhomme’s cause of death was still pending Friday, according to Maricopa County’s Office of the Medical Examiner.

“The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play,” a Tempe Police Department spokesperson said of the ongoing investigation.

