Ian McKellen says ‘Lord of the Rings’ filmakers ‘better be quick’ if they want him back as Gandalf

(CNN) — Sir Ian McKellen is willing to reprise his role as Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise, but it needs to happen soon.

“I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him,” the actor, 85, told Big Issue magazine. “When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So they better be quick!”

McKellen fell in June during a performance of “Player Kings,” a new version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV,” in London.

He told the publication he wonders if the fall happened because he is elderly.

“I’m just trying to convince myself it was an accident,” McKellen said.

“I’m left feeling weak physically, which I’m doing exercises for,” he added. “And, of course, it’s emotional. We all trip all our lives, it’s just when you get to my age you can’t always get up again.”

The legendary actor has appeared in multiple “Lord of the Rings” films and likes being busy.

“I’m usually working or preparing to work, I’ve been doing a little bit of that, wondering what might be the best plan,” he said. “I’m going to take the rest of the year off. Not because I need to, just because I want to.”

