The start of green chile season kicks off in Southern Colorado

today at 6:47 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Summer slowly turns into fall as August becomes September the start of green chile season begins.

This weekend the roasters are spinning at Summerland Gardens where they're celebrating the kickoff to the green chile season.

"We like to joke that Marley, our cat here, his favorite dish is scrambled eggs with cheese and chopped green chiles. There's lots of really fun options with it," Laramie Connot, with Summerland Gardens told KRDO 13.

Marley, the cat who recommends you put green chiles in your eggs.

The store tells KRDO 13 they'll continue to roast chiles, both hatch and pueblo, every day until the season ends.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

