Labor Day Lift-Off kicks off in Colorado Springs

today at 12:21 PM
Published 11:06 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The annual Labor Day Lift off kicked off Saturday morning, starting the three-day event.

Scott Appelman, a head event director and "legacy carrier" unexpectedly passed away this year, making it more special and emotional for those connected with him.

The event was co-sponsored by Hot Apple Productions and Sports Corps. Events continue through Labor Day weekend, including a 5k, Beer Garden and live music.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO.

