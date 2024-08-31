Labor Day Lift-Off kicks off in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The annual Labor Day Lift off kicked off Saturday morning, starting the three-day event.

Scott Appelman, a head event director and "legacy carrier" unexpectedly passed away this year, making it more special and emotional for those connected with him.

The event was co-sponsored by Hot Apple Productions and Sports Corps. Events continue through Labor Day weekend, including a 5k, Beer Garden and live music.

For the full event schedule, click here.