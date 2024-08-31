Colorado Springs Police catch accused thief using Facebook Marketplace posts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man accused of burglary is now in custody after Stetson Hills police took a supplement to a burglary during which the victim had found their stolen property being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft and Metro Burglary collaborated to find the suspects' storage unit on S. Circle Drive, before following them to a nearby shopping center. Officers arrested the suspect, Matthew Kingery with two other suspects.

They also used K9 and TEU officers to execute the operation.

The next day, detectives searched three storage units in connection with Kingery, to recover all the stolen property of the burglary victim.

Kingery is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 11th.