A Super Sunday and Lovely Labor Day Forecast

The weekend weather couldn't be better for all the activities you may have planned for this Labor Day weekend. A dry weather system will continue to keep the region under clear skies for the next four days and will keep the temperatures right where they should be this time of year.

If you plan to enjoy the Labor Day Liftoff hot air balloon rally in Colorado Springs, you can expect clear skies and light winds between 5 to 10 miles. Temperatures at liftoff time will be around 56 degrees.

If you're hiking, biking or just going out for a walk, wear lots of sunscreen! Skies will be mostly sunny for the Front Range and Southern Foothills.

Labor Day will feature more of the same with plenty of sun, high temperatures in the 80s and winds under 15 mph if you want to enjoy any water sports.

The weather turns cooler on Thursday with a weather system bringing showers and a bit of thunder to the region. Highs will drop back into the upper 70s. Enjoy!