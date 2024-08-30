What’s staying open over Labor Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As Colorado Springs observes Labor Day on Monday, several operations and hour changes will occur.

All City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day including:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Colorado Springs Tennis

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Otis Park Community Center

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

The following facilities will remain OPEN Monday:

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground (4290 Deerfield Hills Road): will operate Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Labor Day) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.



Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park (26 Cimino Dr): Open noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Fountain sessions are divided into the following time slots: 11 a.m. to 1p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 5 p.m., with 30-minute breaks between each session for safety. Monday, Sept. 2 is the final day of operation this year.



Panorama Park Spray Ground (4540 Fenton Road): open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (5089 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade): uphill gates open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting) Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 3; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (3105 Gateway Road) – open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Labor Day Vintage Base Ball game – first pitch is at 1 p.m.; visit RockLedgeRanch.com/Event/Labor-Day for more information.

The Water Hole at Venezia Park (3555 Briargate Parkway): Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sessions are divided into the following time slots: 10am to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 4 p.m., and 4:30 to 6 p.m., with 30-minute breaks between each session for safety. Monday is the final day of operation this year.



(Acacia Park, 115 E Platte Avenue): Open noon to 6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year. Valley Hi Golf Course (610 Chelton Road): open 7 a.m. to dusk



Labor Day Lift Off in Memorial Park

The 48th annual Labor Day Lift Off is returning to Memorial Park Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2. Watch balloons float across the Colorado Springs skyline at this annual free event produced by Hot Apple Productions in partnership with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and in affiliation with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Company.

Due to the number of people expected, the city encourages attendees to plan ahead, arrive early and check parking information and road closures at ColoradoSpringsLaborDayLiftOff.com. Handicap parking is provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will be located in the Sertich Ice Center parking lots, which can be accessed by entering the park via Pikes Peak Avenue and Printers Parkway.