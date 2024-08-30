US forces and Iraqi security forces kill 15 ISIS operatives in early morning raid in Iraq, US military says

By Mary Kay Mallonee, CNN

(CNN) — US forces and Iraqi security forces killed more than a dozen ISIS operatives in an early morning raid Thursday in western Iraq, the US military said.

The 15 ISIS operatives who were killed were “armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts,” US Central Command said in a statement Friday.

There was no indication of any civilian casualties, CENTCOM said.

“This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” according to the statement.

The US military said the Iraqi security forces are working “to further exploit the locations raided,” as ISIS remains a “threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland.”

CENTCOM said the US will continue to aggressively pursue ISIS operatives with coalition and Iraqi partners.

CNN reported earlier this month that Iraq has postponed announcing an end-date for Operation Inherent Resolve, the US military operation combatting ISIS, due to “recent developments,” raising questions about the future of US military presence in the Gulf state amid heightened tension in the region.

The US has roughly 2,500 troops currently in Iraq who have been operating there in an “advise and assist” capacity since December 2021, when the US military announced the end of its combat role in the country.

The Middle East has grappled with heightened tensions in recent months amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and as the US braces for a potential Iranian attack on Israel over the late July killing of a Hamas political leader in Tehran. Iran says the assassination was carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

The US Department of Defense announced earlier this month that it would be sending a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the Middle East in preparation for a possible retaliation. And US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided-missile submarine and accelerated the arrival of a carrier strike group to the region.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

