Trump and special counsel propose differing views on moving forward with election subversion case

By Tierney Sneed and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith are at odds over how the election subversion case in Washington, DC, should move forward, according to a status report filed late Friday.

However, neither side is rushing to get to trial before the November presidential election – or even before the end of the year.

Smith is not offering firm dates for the next phase of the case, while Trump is recommending a schedule for certain pre-trial disputes that would carry through until at least the beginning of 2025.

Trump’s proposed schedule, however, says that it could take until fall 2025 to work through “additional proceedings, if necessary.”

The parties disagree on the order of operations and whether certain issues in the case can be resolved concurrently.

Smith would like Judge Tanya Chutkan to first tackle the questions raised by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity, but he says she can do that while also handling certain other pre-trial issues that Trump plans to bring up in the case.

Trump, meanwhile, said that he plans to challenge the legality of Smith’s appointment and argued the judge should deal with that issue before moving on to the immunity dispute.

Trump also indicated he plans to seek the case’s dismissal because he claims the grand jury that approved the new superseding indictment “considered immunized evidence” in the case – namely, presidential conduct that was immunized by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

His lawyers previewed other potential challenges to the charges, arguing each issue deserves to be treated separately and in a particular order, which would extend the timeline of the case.

One potential challenge Trump’s lawyers are considering, according to the Friday filing, is one that would focus on “the Special Counsel’s improper use of allegations related to Vice President Pence.”

Trump also raised the possibility his lawyers would challenge the case based on the Supreme Court’s ruling in a US Capitol riot case that limited how prosecutors used obstruction charges against January 6, 2021, defendants.

“Fully considering, researching, briefing, and resolving each of these potential motions will take considerable time and resources,” Trump’s attorneys write. “Our proposed calendar accounts for this, yet still moves the case forward expeditiously.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.