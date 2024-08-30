Sheriff on New Market double-shooting: 2 adults dead in ‘rage killing by an angry, enraged person’

By Tommie Clark

NEW MARKET, Maryland (WBAL) — The Frederick County sheriff is calling Sunday’s double homicide at a home in New Market “a rage killing by an angry, enraged person.”

“This was really a heinous, targeted double-murder, a crime of rage and anger,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said Tuesday afternoon at a news conference. “This is the type of crime that shocks the conscience of everyone in Frederick County.”

Crimea Malita Baker, 33, of New Market, and Sean Antoine Lange, 34, of Arlington, Virginia, were found shot more than 40 times in a bed in Baker’s home in the 7000 block of Mandalong Court.

The sheriff said he believes the victims were in a relationship and that Lange had been living at the house for several days. Lange is the father of one of Baker’s four children, all of whom are under the age of 13. The children, who were unharmed, were the ones who called 911 around 7 a.m.

“Based on the conversations with the children, it happened about 1:30 in the morning, and we believe, based on what the children told us, that they hid in the house until morning until they felt safe to try to figure out what had happened,” Jenkins said. “I can’t imagine what’s going through their minds. One of the children discovered his mother and the gentleman in the bed dead at the time. So, I can only say that their life is destroyed. It’s upside-down right now.”

The sheriff said he believes there is no threat to the community as there is no indication that this was random.

“There is absolutely no reason, let me repeat, absolutely no reason to believe there is any further risk to the public or any threat to the public at large, and I want to ensure the public today that we are doing everything we can,” Jenkins said.

The sheriff said he believes the killer likely knows the victims.

“I can promise you this, we will put every available investigator, every resource into this, and we will go to no end to find the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice, as it should be,” Jenkins said.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance or security camera video is asked to call Detective Reese at 301-600-3640.

