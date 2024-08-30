“He was such a gem”: Hundreds will honor the life of paddleboarder who drowned at Rampart Reservoir

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday, the friends and family of Otis Forrest Jr, the man whose body was found recently at Rampart Reservoir, will gather to remember his life.

Shawn Collins described Otis as a stand-up guy, someone who was always smiling and always thought about the positives in life. Shawn met Otis a couple of years ago at a disc golf course, and since then, he said he had thought of Otis as a younger brother, adding that they would constantly talk about life and their goals. Which is why he still can't believe that Otis is no longer here with them.

"Everybody I've spoken to was at least you talk about and they all say the same thing, which is he's like, you are so always smiling. You smile, it's contagious. And he's just one of those guys. I'm pretty sure everybody has that person in their life that's like, why is this guy always happy?" said Collins.

Collins mentioned Otis was someone who touched a lot of people's lives. Which is why they expect hundreds will be in attendance on Friday to show their respects.

For all those who would like to go, the vigil will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. at Cotton Wood Disc Golf Course.