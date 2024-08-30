At nudist resort, SWAT team searches home in disappearance of couple

By Paradise Afshar and Jay Croft, CNN

(CNN) — Police at a nudist resort in California tore down walls of a home Thursday searching for a man sought in connection with a missing couple next door.

Daniel and Stephanie Menard were last seen on Saturday and reported missing on Sunday, police say. Their car was found near their house.

Police say they got a tip alleging the neighbor was involved when they were following up on the missing person’s report.

“We obtained a search warrant to try to locate and contact the suspect. That’s his home,” Carl Baker, a public information officer for Redlands Police Department said at a news conference Thursday. “He was not responding to our efforts to have him come out.”

Redlands police locked down the area of Olive Dell Ranch RV Park, about 65 miles west of Los Angeles. Baker said they used a battering ram to get into the neighbor’s home.

They used tactical equipment to “breach the subject’s home and conduct a search using remote video equipment,” according to a Facebook post by Redlands police.

Affiliate KCAL reported that Baker said SWAT teams used armored vehicles to tear down walls instead of entering the home “for the officer’s safety.”

Baker did not release the neighbor’s name or age.

He said police had “reason enough to investigate the possibility of foul play,” with the Menards missing for several days and the information about someone possibly being involved.

KCAL reported that Daniel Menard is 79 and his wife is 73.

Police said he is diabetic and suffers from dementia.

The Menards’ dog, a white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

The Olive Dell Ranch website says it is “Southern California’s favorite nudist resort for families and couples… It’s the ideal spot to enjoy the nudist/naturist lifestyle whether visiting for the day or an overnight stay.”

The property boasts five miles of hiking trails and “plenty of privacy as we are on 100 acres surrounded by beautiful mountain views.”

