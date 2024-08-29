Police officer killed on-duty while retrieving suspect’s discarded gun from storm drain

By Ryan Dickstein

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON (WMAR) — A Washington DC Metropolitan Police officer is dead following a tragic gun mishap on-duty.

On Thursday evening officer Wayne David and his robbery suppression unit spotted a suspect in the Quarles Street area.

When the man took off running, he was seen throwing a gun down a storm drain on I-295.

As the suspect fled on the back of a motorcycle, David went to the storm drain to recover the discarded gun.

Unfortunately while doing so, the gun somehow discharged striking David, killing him.

David served on the force for more than 25 years, recovering hundreds of guns throughout his career, according to the department.

“There are few words to express the hurt and pain that officer David’s family and the entire MPD is feeling right now,” said Chief of Police, Pamela Smith. “David was the epitome of a great officer. He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the department, and this is a tremendous loss for all of us.”

These are surveillance photos of the suspect wanted by David’s squad.

If you know his identity or location please call police at 202-727-9099 or texting their tip line at 50411.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.