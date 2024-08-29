Late-night boat party on Schuylkill River in Philadelphia ends when boat takes on water, police say

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — About a dozen people were rescued from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia early Thursday morning after a boat involved in a party started taking on water, police said.

Philadelphia police said they received a 911 call just before 12:30 a.m. from someone aboard a boat near the Platt Bridge by Philadelphia International Airport.

“There were actually two boats and they were together. There was about a total of 12 people, males and females in their 20s and 30s that were together on these two separate small boats,” Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“They were having some sort of party…one of them was taking on water, so they did the right thing, they stuck together, they called 911,” Small added.

Thankfully, everyone made it safely to dry land.

There was no word on what caused the issue with the boat.

It was yet another issue on the Schuylkill after a car plunged into the water upriver early Wednesday. Police said that incident occurred after people in the car were “enjoying each other’s company” before the vehicle started rolling into the river.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.