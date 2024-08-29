Skip to Content
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region asking community to help adopt and foster

HSPPR
Published 11:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the community’s help in adopting pets right now!

HSPPR says they have over 790 animals in our care, including in shelters and foster homes. Kennel space at the shelter is starting to run low and when someone adopts a pet, they open that kennel space for the next pet looking for a new home. 

HSPPR also has over 50 animals that are currently on a waitlist to go into foster homes as well. Becoming a foster volunteer is a great way to help a pet in need if you're not ready to add a permanent member to your family.

Adopt: https://pets.hsppr.org/

Become a foster volunteer: https://www.hsppr.org/get-involved/foster-care/

Search our Lost & Found kennels: https://pets.hsppr.org/lost-and-found/springs/found-dogs

