Homeless in Colorado Springs is gone down by 12-percent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The city released the results of an annual count of people experiencing homelessness. This one-night survey showed that homelessness is actually going down in the city.

While that's good news, they're also seeing that families are struggling with homelessness.

The City of Colorado Springs says they've seen a 31-percent reduction of people who are homeless compared to 2023.

The Point in Time Count results for 2024 by the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care show that on the night of Sunday, January 21 into Monday, January 22, 1,146 people were experiencing homelessness. That's 156 fewer people than in 2023, a 12-percent reduction.

"And I believe that's a testimony to the thousands upon thousands of people who really do care for our homeless neighbors and are putting their faith and their heart and their work into action," said Travis Williams,

The Springs Rescue Mission says they see about 6,000 people a year and on any given day they see about 450 people. Their goal is to help people with many resources when they visit them.

"Folks can have access to shelter, shower, laundry, food, three meals a day, case managers, and 25 plus partner agencies all in one location," said Williams. "We are going to actually be opening a facility here shortly, as another step to help people exit out of homelessness back into El Paso County."

They're aware that 149 families are experiencing homelessness, that's a 12-percent increase of an adult and one child who don't have a home. Williams said there's still lots of work to be done.

"We still need to continue to work. And so when we see trends like that, I think it's a good call for us to figure out how do we do something as a community and loving on families. That's an important task for us all," said Williams.