“Higher” future for Nathan Zarate, after 300 days in the NICU

PARK RIDGE, Illinois (WBBM) — Headed home after 300 days in the hospital, Nathan Zarate weighed less than a pound when he was born more than three months premature, but on Wednesday, he graduated from the NICU.

With smiles and a song, Advocate Children’s Hospital staff in Park Ridge lined the halls Wednesday to say goodbye to one of their long-term patients because it’s not every day they have a sendoff after more than 300 days.

Nathan was leaving the only home he has ever known.

“I never really thought we would see the day to be honest. It was a long journey with a lot of ups and downs for sure. But yeah, we made it at last. We’re ready for our new journey at home,” said his mother, Alicia Zarate.

Nathan was born on Nov. 21 of last year, more than three months before his March 1 due date. Mom Alicia first realized something was wrong when Nathan was still during a song that usually got him moving.

“I would play it at home because I used to feel him flutter. The song was ‘Higher’ by Creed. And he would wake up to it, and start fluttering around in my stomach,” said Alicia Zarate. “I don’t know if it was the drums, the guitar, or me, honestly, shamelessly singing to the lyrics.”

Doctors performed an emergency c-section because pre-eclampsia and a fetal growth restriction were threatening Nathan’s life in the womb. It would be days before Alicia saw him and a long medical journey for the family.

Nathan had surgery to repair a heart defect, battled pneumonia and eye damage, and ultimately had to have a tracheotomy, a tube to help him breathe.

“(He’s) a fighter for sure,” Zarate said.

The hospital has 54 beds in their NICU, all of them full, though Nathan now leaves one empty. He’s not the youngest or the smallest baby to ever stay, but his length of stay is rare.

“The milestones will be followed. So whatever can be done to maximize the development will occur,” said Dr. Michael Cappello, Neonatologist and Vice Chair of Pediatrics at Advocate Children’s Hospital.

Nathan’s family celebrated his first Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Fourth of July in the hospital, but this is Graduation Day. As they load into the car to head home, there’s already one song they know will be on the radio.

He has gone from 14 ounces to 14 pounds, and he will get extra medical help since he’s continuing respiratory therapy. But his doctors say that is temporary.

Eventually, Nathan should be able to live like any other kid.

