YMCA plans for new $8.5 million 17,000-square-foot facility

MARCO ISLAND, Florida (WFTX) — The Marco Island YMCA is set to expand with a new two-story, 17,000-square-foot facility. The non-profit organization says it is designed to cater to the island’s growing senior population.

“We are bursting at the seams, and folks need a place to socialize, gather, and participate in activities that will help their wellness and fitness needs,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the Marco Island YMCA.

The YMCA unveiled renderings of the $8.5 million structure to FOX 4 News. The new center will include a new fitness wellness center on the second floor, complete with a balcony overlooking racquet sports areas like pickleball and tennis.

“On the first floor, it’s going to have a nice welcoming new face to the YMCA lobby,” Love-Abounader added.

The expansion will also include a café and a large multi-use space for a variety of senior programs.

In Early August, Marco Island’s planning board approved the site’s development plan, officially launching the YMCA’s fundraising campaign to finance the project.

“I am extraordinarily excited. It has been a long time in the works,” said Ashley Lupo with the YMCA. She said the project has faced delays over the past six years due to several challenges.

“We’ve dealt with Irma, we’ve dealt with Ian, and we’ve dealt with COVID,” Lupo added.

The YMCA hopes to break ground by next spring, but still needs significant donations to reach the $8.5 million goal. The organization emphasized that the new facility will benefit seniors, regardless of their financial situation.

“There’s a lot of seniors in the community that might be on fixed incomes or who are really not able to participate in programming because of costs, and they don’t have to worry about that at the Y,” Lupo said.

