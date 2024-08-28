United Airlines flight attendants in Colorado join union members nationwide in vote to strike

By Kennedy Cook

Colorado (KCNC) — Flight attendants with United Airlines announced the results of a strike vote at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning. The workers say their unmet needs — job security, pay, retirement and more — are cause for a strike.

“In 40 years, we have not had a strike vote,” Chris Burton the flight attendants’ local council union president said.

The flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants- CWA voted 99.99% yes with more than 90% participating. The union represents 28,000 United Airlines flight attendants.

They will now wait on strike approval from the National Mediation Board.

“We now have almost 100% authorization we need from our flight attendants to authorize a strike,” Burton said.

Voting for the flight attendants opened on Aug. 1, and the results are being released ahead of a busy Labor Day travel weekend. Hundreds of thousands of passengers are expected to be flying at Denver International Airport over the weekend.

This vote marks the first time United flight attendants have voted on strike authorization since 2005 bankruptcy negotiations. Denver’s airport was one of nearly 20 locations across the country where workers took to the picket lines at that time.

Flight attendants say management has continued to delay a fair contract for them while the company sees big profits.

United Airlines Corporate Communication Manager Russell Carlton responded with this statement:

“We continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants, including negotiations this week and every month through November. Both sides have been actively engaged in these negotiations facilitated by the federal mediator requested by the union. We remain eager to reach an agreement. “

To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption. Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket. Federal law bars a strike until after a lengthy process that includes a release from mediation, which can only be granted by the National Mediation Board.

The union could request a release from the National Mediation Board leading to a 30-day cooling-off period and strike deadline.

