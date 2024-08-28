Train and truck collision leaves one dead

By Tim Kephart

LAKELAND, Florida (WFTS) — One person died after a train and pickup truck collided in north Lakeland Tuesday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on tracks parallel to Kathleen Road between Deeson and Spivey Roads. The driver of the pickup truck died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the cargo train was not hauling anything, and investigators don’t believe any other occupants were in the pickup truck.

Sheriff’s deputies asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation into the accident is underway.

