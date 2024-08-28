Man arrested for shooting woman over parking dispute outside Wells Fargo in Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — A man accused of shooting a woman over a parking dispute outside a Wells Fargo bank in Philadelphia earlier this week has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

Philadelphia police said 26-year-old Ronald King turned himself in Tuesday morning. King was charged with aggravated assault, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act and related offenses.

King is accused of shooting a 61-year-old woman Monday morning in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo in the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

A witness told CBS News Philadelphia that she met her friend at the bank shortly before it opened at 9 a.m. There, the woman argued with a man and woman over parking. The witness said the argument escalated, and the man, later identified as King, pulled out a gun and fired at her friend.

Investigators said the argument was over how close the victim came to King’s car and indicated that she may have struck his vehicle. King and the woman he was with took off after the shooting, police said.

“It’s disturbing to think that over a simple parking a little too close, or even if she had struck her, that that elevates someone pulling a gun out and firing,” Capt. James Kearney said Monday.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

