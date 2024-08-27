Sacramento evicts Camp Resolution homeless encampment, 4 people cited

By Rachel Wulff

SACRAMENTO, California (KMAX, KOVR) — A homeless camp on city property is in limbo with an order to vacate by Monday, with police already having detained some people.

A vigil was expected to begin Monday morning at Camp Resolution, which has been seen as a solution for the unhoused since 2020. Tensions were high as some residents barricaded themselves inside.

Sacramento police said they cited four people on charges of resisting/obstructing/delaying. All four of those people have been released after they were given citations.

Dozens of people have been camping at the vacant city-owned lot at the corner of Colfax and Arden Way, some seeing it as a safer alternative to camping along the river.

Initially, the City of Sacramento planned to open a shelter there. But, that plan was scrapped.

Instead, the city signed a lease with Safe Ground Sacramento that would allow campers to stay. Reportedly, 52 are still there, despite the lease ending Aug. 10.

The city pays nothing to run the camp. It’s self-governed and residents are provided food and clothing through donations. While the lease ended Aug. 10, based on federal laws, the city must find accommodations for residents with disabilities.

The Sacramento Homeless Union has motioned for a temporary restraining order against the City of Sacramento, hoping to halt the shutdown of the camp. It will be argued in court on Aug. 30.

Other homeless advocates say the city is violating its own policy, which says reasonable disability accommodations and the approval or denial of accommodations must be completed within 15 days from the date of the request unless an extension of time is agreed upon.

