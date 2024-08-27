Penrose mother sentenced after her baby died while co-sleeping

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - A Penrose mother has been sentenced to 4 years probation after her baby died while they were co-sleeping.

On Aug. 6, 2023, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to a Penrose home at 8:25 a.m. According to the affidavit, detectives learned from the Penrose Fire Department (PFD) that a baby had died in the house. The PFD told investigators that no life-saving measures could've been taken because the baby had been "deceased for too long for CPR to be effective."

Through an interview with the mother, Shaelee Smith, investigators learned the child had been found unresponsive after Smith fell asleep with the child on the couch.

According to the affidavit, Smith had driven from Pueblo West the night before to Penrose after getting in a fight with the baby's father.

Smith had also explained to investigators that because of the fight with her boyfriend, she smoked a small amount of concentrated marijuana with her friends to relieve her stress -- but it was the first time she had smoked in about two months.

Smith said she fell asleep on the couch with her baby in her arms. When she woke up, the baby was near her lower back.

Smith said at some point that night she rolled over onto the child. When she woke up, Smith said she turned around and saw the baby behind her covered in vomit.

Smith was sentenced to 4 years probation.