Minnesota college students move-in during one of the hottest days of the year

By John Lauritsen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of students across the state are moving into their new homes Monday.

College campuses and universities welcomed incoming freshmen on one of the hottest days of the year.

“It’s so hot. I’m like drenched in sweat,” said Nerys Coleman, a University of Minnesota freshman.

It’s the first time many of these U of M students have set foot inside their new home. And it also might be their first official workout on campus — as they moved boxes in 90-degree heat.

On Monday, 2,300 students moved into nine different residence halls on campus. They got help from nearly 500 volunteers, including Myah Johnson’s sorority.

“Coming from being a freshman, it was super nerve-racking, and I just think seeing people super excited, especially through this weather, I’m just super pumped for everyone to be back on campus,” said Johnson.

Each incoming freshman got a half-hour time slot to pull up, unload and unpack.

They started planning for this the day after last year’s move-in day. Coordinating with U of M public safety, parking and transportation, and with new students and their families.

“This is one of the days we look forward to all year: welcoming back students. So many high hopes and aspirations. It’s just a great day,” said Susan Stubblefield, U of M Director of Housing and Residential Life.

There’s a similar feel across town at Macalester College.

“We have 600 new students that we are moving in today. Seventy-two orientation leaders helping out,” said Ian Wanger, a Macalester College orientation coordinator. “It gets rough. We have water everywhere. We’ve got fans blowing inside.”

Here, coordination is also key. Taking the burden off new students and their families is the best “welcome to campus” gift they could receive.

“It’s awesome. Oh my gosh. We didn’t have to lift a thing really. This is it,” said Jenny Keegan, a parent.

Both the University of Minnesota and Macalester College will begin classes next week.

