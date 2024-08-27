Coyote believed to have attacked jogger



WBZ

By Neal Riley

Click here for updates on this story

MARBLEHEAD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A jogger was believed to have been attacked by a coyote in Marblehead on Monday evening.

The incident was initially reported as a dog bite to a person jogging along Brown Street by the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Animal control has since determined that the animal was possibly a coyote.

“We don’t have 100% proof it’s a coyote but most likely it is a coyote,” Animal Control Officer Dan Proulx said.

Marblehead residents say they see and hear coyotes frequently roaming through the neighborhood.

“Very traumatic” attack

Proulx said it was a woman in her 20’s. “It wasn’t a very bad attack,” Proulx said. “It was very traumatic. Thank goodness it wasn’t severe.”

The woman was treated at the hospital and began a rabies protocol as a precaution. Meanwhile Massachusetts Environmental police were searching for the coyote on Tuesday to see if it is rabid.

The “Marblehead Coyote Tracker” page run by animal control said a coyote being surprised by a runner could trigger a “fight or flight” reaction. It also said that if the coyote is rabid, its health will decline quickly.

“If this coyote does have rabies, it’s in the early stages because it’s able to run in a straight line and get away and it wasn’t stumbling,” Proulx said.

Residents did receive a neighborhood notice about coyote incident and were alerted to be careful and notify the town if they see any coyotes in the area.

“I was on a walk, and I saw this huge dog right in the middle of the road and turn and look at me and I made one step and I said uh oh, no dog,” Marblehead resident Oliver Loewen said. “I knew instantly it was a coyote.”

Neighbors hear coyotes howling

Wildlife officials say a nearby bird sanctuary is one of the primary locations where the coyotes like to roam. Neighbors say they hear the coyotes howling at night all the time.

“Like babies crying and screaming,” said neighbor Jeanne Williams, who walks with rocks in her pockets for protection.

Coyote safety in Massachusetts

There have been incidents of dogs facing off against coyotes in Massachusetts this year. MassWildlife says coyotes can be found in nearly every town in the state.

The agency says “the chance of being attacked by a coyote is extremely low.” Anyone who encounters a coyote should try to scare it away by making loud noises, throwing objects near it or physically chasing it away to reinforce their natural fear of humans.

“Be big and be loud and make your presence known. They are easily spooked,” Marblehead resident Nick Walton said.

Residents are being encouraged to remove food sources from outside and keep pets inside.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.