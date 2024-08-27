Class canceled after lightning strike sparks fire that damages school

By WTVR Web Staff

RICHMOND, Virgina (WTVR) — School is canceled Tuesday at Cardinal Elementary School after a Monday evening lightning strike sparked a fire at the South Richmond school.

“A lightning strike caused a small fire on roof,” Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras posted on social media Monday. “Richmond Fire responded very quickly and contained it. NO injuries. Classes will be cancelled tomorrow due to significant water damage on 2nd floor. I’ll have a fuller update tomorrow. Many thanks to RFD!”

Richmond Police said the emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Catalina Drive at about 6:54 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at Cardinal Elementary School.

“Richmond Fire Department responded to the fire with 15 units and 68 personnel. The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported,” a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit, and the extent of the building’s damage is still unknown.”

Monday’s storm also damaged homes in Chesterfield County.

At 6:35 p.m., lightning hit a home in the 14300 block of Charter Landing Drive near Midlothian High School.

The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries were reported.

Minutes later, lightning sparked another house fire along the 1700 block of Bellows Drive, off Elkhardt Road.

“Crews arrived and found fire coming from the roof of one side of the home,” a Chesterfield Fire spokesperson told CBS 6. “No injuries, but four people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.”

