AT&T says it is addressing a software issue that’s impacting its wireless network

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — AT&T is “working to address a software issue” that’s impacting its wireless network, a company spokesperson said in an email to CNN Tuesday.

“We are working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network,” the AT&T spokesperson said.

“Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue,” the email read.

The spokesperson said the outage is affecting “some customers” but is not nationwide.

This story is developing and will be updated.

