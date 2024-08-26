‘Hello guys, can I play?’: MLB catcher joins neighborhood Wiffle ball game

By Alan Shope

Click here for updates on this story

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez surprised a Wyandotte County neighborhood by joining their Wiffle ball game.

The small ballpark, affectionately known as “The Sandlot,” has been a gathering spot for local kids several nights a week during baseball season for the past three years.

“He was like, ‘Hello guys, can I play?’” said 9-year-old Cameron Lard.

The kids were shocked to see Pérez, who was visiting a friend, ask to join their game.

Cameron’s mom, Lesley Lard, quickly grabbed her phone to record the moment.

“He just started playing. He didn’t really do anything, and they just kept playing,” she said.

Pérez, a nine-time All-Star, played for about 15 minutes, taking turns on defense, batting, and even posing for pictures with the kids.

“I think it was, like, my off day, bro. I think I played, like, three innings. I’m kind of tired a little bit,” Pérez said before Friday’s game.

“He played for 15 minutes. He played defense, he batted, and he asked the boys to take a picture,” Lesley said.

The highlight of the evening came when Pérez hit a home run off one of the kids.

“He hit a homer off one of the kids back there,” Cameron said.

Henry Golubski, the young pitcher who gave up the home run, shared his experience.

“I gave him one down the middle, and he hit one off me,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.