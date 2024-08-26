Bruce Springsteen says he has no plans to retire from touring anytime soon

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen may be “born to run” but he won’t be running into retirement anytime soon.

The rock legend assured concertgoers during a concert in Philadelphia last week that he “ain’t going anywhere” and plans to continue touring in the foreseeable future.

“We’ve been around for 50 f**king years and we ain’t quitting,” Springsteen told the audience, according to footage from the concert posted to social media. “We ain’t doing no farewell tour bullsh*t. No farewell tour for the E Street Band.”

Springsteen went on to ask, “Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name?”

“Yeah, I wanna quit that,” he said, wryly.

Springsteen has been plagued by ongoing health concerns that have resulted in several rescheduled concerts during the E Street Band’s world tour, which kicked off in February 2023.

In May, Springsteen postponed concerts in three European cities due to vocal issuesm and in September 2023, the 74-year-old rocker announced he had to reschedule over 20 shows as he recovered from “peptic ulcer disease.” He previously rescheduled some shows prior to that, writing in a statement at the time that he’d “taken ill.”

The tour is set to conclude in November, coinciding with the streaming debut of a new documentary film titled “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.”

“Road Diary” will stream on Disney+ and Hulu this fall and offers viewers “the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances” from the band’s 2023-2024 world tour.

One of the most celebrated rock musicians in the modern era, Springsteen is known for hits like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Streets of Philadelphia” and “Born to Run,” among many others.

