Comic-Con wraps up in Colorado Springs

Published 11:05 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Comic-Con wraps up on Sunday, August 25th.

The three-day event, beginning on Friday, features many comic artists and draws hundreds of attendees.

Headliners included Bob Camp, behind "Spongebob Squarepants" and "Ren and Stimpy" cartoons, Ben Bishop, behind the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Ariel Diaz behind Vampirella and "Withblade."

Many other artists and celebrities were in attendance, with the opportunity to buy autographs and meet and greet tickets.

Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite characters.

Tickets are $70 online.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

