BREAKING: Body recovered at Rampart Reservoir

"At 1 a.m., a sonar towed in the water by the CPW boat located the victim in water about 67 feet deep. CPW Rangers used the ROV to confirm the body and recover it. That operation lasted until about 2 a.m. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office responded and took custody of the remains at about 4:30 a.m. The coroner will formally identify the victim, determine the cause of death and notify relatives."

Initially, the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene, but last night, CPW took over the search.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife have recovered a body in Rampart Reservoir after an all-out search.

