Rescue teams search for missing person in the Rampart Reservoir

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing person at Rampart Reservoir after people reported they went underwater but never came up.

Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a statement on Twitter/X they have taken over the lead of the investigation and that the operation has changed from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.

CSFD says Colorado Parks and Wildlife is assisting in the search. They advise people to avoid the reservoir at this time.