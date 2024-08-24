New Jersey 4-year-old stabbed multiple times, authorities say

By Lori Bordonaro

Click here for updates on this story

PATERSON, New Jersey (WCBS) — A 4-year-old child was stabbed multiple times in Paterson, New Jersey on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office said police officers were sent to a home near East 24th Street and 10th Avenue just after 4 p.m. for a report that a child had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 4-year-old girl who had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

The prosecutor’s office said the victim was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Councilmember Luis Velez told CBS News New York’s Lori Bordonaro the girl was stabbed in the backyard while her mother was inside the home with another child.

A neighbor said she heard the mom scream.

“We just seen the lady, the mommy, holding her daughter, running out the house hysterically, and blood coming from everywhere,” a neighbor said. “But the paramedics came here on time, did what they had to do, so just pray to God that the little girl is OK and that she makes it and everything’s OK because we have the whole city praying for her.”

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.