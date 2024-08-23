Multiple people killed and injured in Germany stabbing attack, says German media

By Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been killed and injured in a stabbing attack in the north-western German city of Solingen, according to German press agency dpa, which cited police sources.

The attack reportedly occurred at an event to celebrate the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding, according to dpa.

Local police did not immediately confirm reports and it is unclear if the perpetrator has been caught.

Images from the scene showed the police and several ambulances at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.