I-25 reopens near Pueblo following overnight crash involving military vehicle from Fort Carson

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southbound I-25 near Pueblo reopened Friday morning at 10 a.m. after a vehicle rear-ended a military Humvee overnight.

The call came in around 4:06 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP)

CSP said later Friday morning that it was determined that a military convoy was traveling south in the right lane with a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) pulling a trailer with flashing lights and a banner across the back that said, "Convoy Ahead" bringing up the rear. There were four soldiers in this vehicle.

According to CSP, crash investigators "suspect" that a Ford Expedition struck the trailer of the JLTV while driving faster than the 75 MPH speed limit. The JLTV and trailer rolled and came to rest on its top in the center median. The Expedition came to rest in the median on its wheels.

CSP said the four soldiers got out of the JLTV and rendered aid to the three people in the Expedition. The soldiers were then taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. The three people in the Expedtion all suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Fort Carson said the soldiers involved were from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

CSP has identified the driver of the Expedition only as a 29-year-old male from Denver. He is being investigated for impairment.