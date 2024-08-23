Cheryl Hines comments on husband RFK Jr.’s decision to drop out of race, does not mention his Trump endorsement

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines said her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign has been an “eye-opening, transformative and endearing journey” in a statement shared on social media on Friday after Kennedy announced he was suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Hines did not mention her husband’s endorsement of the Republican presidential nominee in her statement.

“I’d like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him,” Hines posted on X.

“I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity,” her statement continued. “Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It’s been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey.”

Independent presidential candidate Kennedy announced at a news conference in Phoenix on Friday that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.

“In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control. So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House,” he said.

Kennedy then said he will now “throw my support to President Trump.”

In January 2024, Hines and Kennedy joked about the impact of politics on their marriage.

On the red carpet for the final season of “Curb,” the couple spoke to Variety when Kennedy was asked hypothetically if he wanted to be Trump’s running mate. “I don’t think that my marriage would survive it,” he responded, prompting Hines to quip, “I think he’s right.”

Hines’ representative had no further comment when reached by CNN on Friday.

