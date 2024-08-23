Cañon City High School student recovering after being run over in the school parking lot

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Cañon City High School (CCHS) freshman is recovering after being run over by a car in a school parking lot by a fellow student.

Cañon City police said they may be charging the driver responsible, based on the findings in their investigation so far.

Brittany Ronco is the mother of 14-year-old Brylee Nickell. She said she was on the phone with her daughter on Thursday afternoon telling her where she was parked to pick her up after school.

Ronco said another one of her daughters called her just after that from the parking lot to say that someone had been hit by a car, which shocked her. It was even more shocking minutes later when she got another call from Brylee's phone, but it was a stranger's voice on the other end asking if this was her Mom.

Ronco explains that Brylee was hit by the front of a car, and went under both sets of tires. The 14-year-old freshman at CCHS was left with a fractured sternum and shoulder blade, a partially collapsed lung, and five staples in her head.

Ronco said she sprinted to the parking lot and found a scene she wouldn't soon forget.

"She was just on the ground and blood was coming out of her head, and it was traumatizing, scary. But I'm just glad that she's okay." explained the mother.

Ronco says she and her husband do not intend to press charges against the young man who hit their daughter. They said they believe it was an accident on behalf of both of the teens. They said the teen stayed on scene and was the first to call 9-1-1. That added that he appeared to be heavily traumatized by the situation himself and did everything he could to help.

Rylee was released from the Children's Hospital of Colorado Springs early Friday afternoon and said she hopes to go back to school Monday and get back to her beloved softball team and friends.