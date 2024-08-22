‘Work doesn’t only live in a museum or in a gallery’: Artist designs mural to represent cultural diversity

By Rushaad Hayward

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WMAR) — When you look at art, it should make you feel something. Especially art that isn’t in a frame or on a shelf.

Jessy DeSantis hopes their work invokes a sense of joy.

They just created a mural at Wolfe Street Academy aiming to honor various cultures within the school community.

“This mural, it was made to represent our community and be inclusive and show the diversity,” DeSantis said.

The student population is predominantly Hispanic, making up about 86% of the student body.

Their work features their Central American roots from Nicaragua.

“I typically include birds which represent heritage and spirituality, so representing birds from Africa and Central America and also North America,” they said.

It might be hard to believe, but this is DeSantis’ first mural. How they got the job painting the mural is actually pretty cool too.

“Both my daughters attend the school here and the principal was aware of my work and has some of my artwork in his office. This wall has been blank for about 20 years and he’s always wanted to put a mural on it, and he sees the opportunity and we all got together and wrote a grant with the Maryland State Art Council,” DeSantis explained.

The mural will serve as more than just a stand alone piece of art.

“This is going to be a teaching tool for the students. It’s to show children that work doesn’t only live in a museum or in a gallery, but could live on the streets in public facing communities like here at Wolf Street Academy,” DeSantis said.

The design of the mural came from community and staff feedback at the school. They all agreed on this one because it represents the entire school community.

Students haven’t seen the mural yet, so they’ll be coming back from summer break to a nice surprise.

“I think the students are going to be very joyful, very happy, to see themselves in this painting in such a large, bigger than life form. I hope that it gives them some encouragement and to grow and become successful in their lives,” DeSantis said with a smile.

As great as it looks, the mural isn’t finished. The school will host a “Community Paint Day,” where students and their families can add the final touches to it — a humming bird to represent North America.

