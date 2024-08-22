Woman attacks LA County firefighter before crashing into cop car

By Lesley Marin

Click here for updates on this story

INGLEWOOD, California (KCAL, KCBS) — An Inglewood woman is behind bars after she allegedly attacked a firefighter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

Cell phone video shows 36-year-old Jessica Chavez arguing with the personnel before punching the side of the SUV. Even though the arguing continued, the firefighter tried to de-escalate the situation by reiterating that the crew was there to help her.

The woman acts erratically despite the firefighter’s best efforts, eventually balling her hand into a fist and swinging at them. She continued to slap the side of the truck and eventually walked away.

The firefighter followed her as she tried to get into her car.

“She said stop follow me,” Frank Rojas, the man who filmed the altercation, recalled. “It was just really physical on her, and the officer or the person in the car was just trying to calm her down.”

L.A. County Fire personnel arrived just before 12:20 p.m. after seeing Chavez get in an altercation with a man near Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Marigold Avenue.

Chavez, who was allegedly under the influence, started to attack the firefighter as Gardena police detectives drove past. The detectives stopped to help, but Chavez ran back to her car and started a short pursuit. Video shows her speeding down Manhattan Beach Boulevard before slamming into the unmarked police car and LA County Fire SUV.

A tire and car parts were left in the roadway. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. Chavez was booked for assault on a firefighter or EMT, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.