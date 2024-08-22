‘I’m just very touched’: Woman thanks volunteers who helped clean yard after hoarding situation

By WXYZ News Staff

CENTER LINE, Michigan (WXYZ) — We heard your voice, and in response, the community stepped up.

We first told you about a hoarding situation in Center Line on Friday, and by Wednesday the city estimates 80% of the garbage has been cleaned up. All thanks to a community willing to help, and a homeowner willing to accept it.

“It took me reaching this point, as they say reaching bottom, to reach up my hand for help,” said the homeowner Elizabeth. “A lot of fear and shame prevents people with this mental illness from getting help.”

Elizabeth has lived in this home for 7 years but in recent months, it filled up with so much stuff that her backyard and driveway became completely buried. After months of inaction, her fed-up neighbors took to social media and some reached out to 7 News Detroit for help.

“It’s amazing that in the next day, after some awareness was spread, action was taken,” said neighbor Joe Nevill.

We first spoke to Nevill on Friday, and he shared with us how the situation was impacting him and his neighbors. Over the weekend, as the story spread, Elizabeth’s church also became aware.

“One of the members showed me the video and it immediately broke my heart,” said church member and friend Laura Strait. “This is a beautiful family and a beautiful lady.”

Over the next few days, dumpsters were donated and volunteers from the church and Jarson’s Lawn and Snow Care cleared out roughly 80% of what was there.

“Being in a state like this is hard, and you expect love to come around to help you,” said Strait. “If you just stay in this situation you would never be able to fix it, so thank God it has came to air so it can be cleaned up and fixed.”

“It’s clear they made a huge impact in addressing this issue,” said Center Line City Manager and Clerk Dennis Champine. “Thanks to you guys it got out there and it was a positive outcome.”

But Champine cautions the work is not done yet. The garbage attracted rats, and now the city is baiting the neighborhood. They’re also following through with an upcoming court hearing, saying they do not plan to dismiss the case to ensure the situation is handled.

“The City is likely to ask for an adjournment until such time we believe there is not going to be a reversion of a collection of garbage and debris by the homeowner,” Champine said. “We do believe she’s on the right path to getting this all taken care of, and it’s our hope we can help her get to that point.”

“I’m just very touched,” Elizabeth said standing in front of her now cleared driveway. “It’s hard to not get emotional when you have a family who stepped up like they did.”

As for Elizabeth, she says the church is helping her get counseling for her mental health issues to prevent this from happening again.

“Little steps, big steps, it’s all happening,” said Elizabeth. “I still have to go to counseling and make sure this doesn’t happen again, and that’s not going to happen overnight either.”

Elizbeth says she chose to share her story in hopes it helps others like her.

“Hopefully it’ll bring hope to anyone else who has this issue that, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Just ask,” Elizabeth said. “‘Kind words motivate, tearing somebody down doesn’t. Laughing and staring and taking pictures don’t, they don’t help someone like me. But holding a hand does. Lifting them up in prayer does. Just letting them know they’re not alone is all that’s really needed sometimes.”

The City says they’ve been here on scene all week but still haven’t had access to inside the home. The court hearing is coming up on September 4.

