Engine malfunction causes emergency landing

By Chris Bovia

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — A pilot from Moab, Utah landed in a field near Clarendon Township, Michigan Wednesday afternoon, telling deputies the engine in his newly-bought plane had failed.

The pilot was heading from where he purchased the 1958 Mooney aircraft to a landing strip in Ohio when the engine began to have trouble, leading the 54-year-old to make an emergency landing.

