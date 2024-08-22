Skip to Content
CSPD deployment at local grocery stores results in multiple arrests and citations for theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a deployment Wednesday at two large grocery stores on the south side of the city.

CSPD said detectives and patrol officers conducted the operation at the Southgate Shopping Center Target, located at 1630 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., and the Walmart located at 707 S 8th St.

Nine citations were written for retail theft and 11 misdemeanor warrants were cleared. Three repeat offenders were arrested during the deployment, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, the three repeat-offenders were identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Fisher-Ramirez, 22-year-old Abigail Jackson, and 45-year-old James Romero.

