COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Units are on the scene of a large wood pile fire under Tejon at I25.

CSFD says that the fire is under control but is deep-seated. Crews will be in the area for a bit.

The Northbound on-ramp from Tejon to I-25 is closed. Please avoid the area and be aware of hose on the road and firefighters working in the area.

This is a developing story.