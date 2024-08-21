Skip to Content
University of Nebraska Lincoln decides to get rid of Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The University of Nebraska Lincoln will close its Diversity and Inclusion Office.

The vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion position will also be eliminated.

Marco Baker has served in the role in April 2019.

This is all part of Chancellor Rodney Bennett’s plan to restructure executive leadership.

In a message to faculty and staff on Tuesday, Bennett said he wants to be clear that every person and every interaction matters.

He also plans to keep the existing diversity advisory board which will serve as the chancellor’s advisory board on community and belonging.

This all comes on the heels of years of budget shortfalls for the university.

