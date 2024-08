COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a crash at E Fountain Bl and S Chelton Rd.

The southbound lanes of Chelton are closed.

CSPD says that one person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear how many people were involved and how long the closure will last.