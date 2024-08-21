Romanian police raid Andrew Tate’s home over new allegations against controversial influencer

By Zahid Mahmood and Cristiana Moisescu, CNN

(CNN) — Romanian police have raided the home of controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan over new allegations against the pair involving human trafficking and sexual intercourse with a minor.

The two men were taken in for questioning by Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, CNN affiliate Antena 3 reported Wednesday.

Romanian police said in a statement they had launched four home search warrants, in Bucharest, and nearby Ilfov county.

Police said they were investigating allegations of human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor, organizing a criminal group, influencing statements and money laundering.

The latest allegations are understood to be in addition to charges already facing Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist influencer and former kickboxer.

He, Tristan and two Romanian citizens were arrested in late 2022 and indicted in mid-2023 on charges of human trafficking, rape and setting up a criminal gang to sexually exploit women – allegations they have denied.

Police said hearings in relation to the latest allegations would be held at DIICOT headquarters, but did not say when.

“We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence,” Romanian police said in a statement.

Escorted by police as the brothers left their home earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Tate told reporters that “two years, no victims, no pictures of victims, the case falls apart and this all happens again.”

“What I’ve done wrong, who knows? It’s certainly not human trafficking,” Tate said, according to Antena 3.

