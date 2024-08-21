“Pink House” landmark in Newbury to be demolished after auction nets 0 bids

By Neal Riley

NEWBURRY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A colorful landmark in Massachusetts is coming down. The iconic “Pink House” that sits on the marsh off the Plum Island Turnpike will be demolished because nobody wants to buy it.

The two-story home was built nearly a century ago in 1925. No one has lived inside for decades.

No bids for the Pink House at auction

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service bought the Pink House and the 9 acres of marsh and tidal creek it sits on for $375,000 in 2011. But when the agency tried to auction the home off this summer, there wasn’t even a single bid.

“While we could not predict the outcome of the auction, we were hopeful it would provide an opportunity for the community to continue to draw inspiration from the Pink House at another site or in another form,” refuge manager Matt Hillman said.

Complicating matters was the condition that potential buyers would have had to move the house to a new location. Fish & Wildlife said contaminants and debris from the house, which contained lead paint and asbestos, threatened surrounding environment.

Push to save the Pink House

Early this summer, some activists rallied to protest the possible removal or destruction of the home.

“Demolishing the Pink House will result in our community forever losing a beloved iconic landmark. A landmark that brings economic benefits to our area as it attracts visitors, photographers, painters, and other artisans to our local towns,” the Support The Pink House organization said. “The Pink House is an asset of the United States.”

According to historians, the Pink House gained popularity because of its status as a supposed “spite house.” The urban legend says that a woman divorcing her husband demanded that he build her an exact replica of their Newburyport home, but she didn’t say where, so he built it on the edge of town in the salt marsh.

The house is slated to be removed by the end of the year.

