Nursing aides accused of dragging elderly man at assisted living facility

VALENCIA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two nursing aides are accused of dragging a 96-year-old man backward while he cried out in pain at The Arbors at St. Barnabas.

Heather Kilgore and Allison Schrey are being charged in connection with the alleged incident on May 5.

Adams Township police said once they were contacted, detectives spoke with the elderly man’s daughter. She claims Kilgore and Schrey knew they were being recorded because she told them she placed a Ring camera in the living room.

On May 6, she explained to investigators that through surveillance video, she witnessed her father in pain on the couch, which prompted her to review the video from the day prior.

According to medical reports given to detectives, the 96-year-old suffered a broken vertebra and bruises on the arm from the whole ordeal. His family is now trying to find him a new safe place to call home.

Melinda Kutzer has a special needs son who is nonverbal and an 86-year-old mother who is in a personal care facility. She can’t help but think about if they had been the victim.

“It’s critically, critically important that we have excellent nursing care, people that are compassionate and kind, people that want to be there, people that are paid a decent wage,” Kutzer said.

“If you know you’re being recorded, what are you doing when you’re not being recorded?” Kutzer continued. “It’s just shocking. It’s terrifying.”

The Arbors sits on a hilltop in Valencia. It’s owned and operated by St. Barnabas. KDKA-TV reached out to find out about the work status of Kilgore and Schrey but didn’t hear back.

The detective on this case claims when Schrey was asked to come in for an interview, she started crying and said she didn’t want to hurt the man and she wants to be a nurse.

According to the affidavit, when Kilgore came in for an interview, she told a different tale until she was presented with the alleged video. They claim in that moment, she said they could’ve used a wheelchair to move the 96-year-old, but there wasn’t one nearby.

