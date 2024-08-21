Skip to Content
CSPD: Arrest made in fatal auto/pedestrian hit and run at Hancock and Jet Wing

Landis Hester
CSPD
Landis Hester
By
today at 10:00 AM
Published 10:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On August 4, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive.

CSPD said the vehicle left the scene and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was later identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Bates. He died from his injuries two days after the crash.

Nicholas Bates

According to CSPD, an arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Landis Hester on August 9. He was taken into custody on August 19 and charged accident involving death - hit and run, motor vehicle theft, and other traffic-related charges, police said.

Tyler Dumas

