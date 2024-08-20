The University of Houston-Downtown Mourns the Loss of Visionary Art Professor Floyd Newsum

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) and the broader art world are mourning the loss of Professor Floyd Newsum, a beloved and visionary artist, educator, and mentor, who passed away on August 14, 2024. Newsum’s unexpected departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, from his students to his colleagues and the countless lives he touched during his 48-year tenure at UHD.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Professor Newsum’s journey was marked by a relentless pursuit of artistic excellence and a deep commitment to social justice. He graduated from Memphis College of Art in 1973 and earned his MFA from Temple University in 1975. In 1976, he joined UHD, where he would go on to inspire generations of young artists, teaching courses in drawing, painting, printmaking, and art appreciation.

President Loren J. Blanchard of UHD fondly remembered Newsum as “more than an artist, more than a teacher—he was a connector, a motivating force who touched lives daily.” Indeed, Newsum’s influence extended beyond the classroom; he was a community pillar, particularly in Houston’s historic Third Ward, where he co-founded Project Row Houses (PRH) in 1993. PRH stands as a testament to Newsum’s vision—a social sculpture that elevates Black art, culture, and community.

Newsum’s artistry was as profound as his commitment to mentorship. His work is part of permanent collections in esteemed institutions such as the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. His public art commissions, including sculptures for Houston Metro Light Rail Stations and the Acres Home Multi-Service Center, reflect his deep ties to the city he called home.

In 2023, Newsum was honored with his first large-scale retrospective, “Evolution of Sight,” at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. The exhibition, curated by Dr. Lauren Cross and UHD’s own Mark Cervenka, showcased the breadth of Newsum’s work, from vibrant paintings to symbolic sculptures. The show encapsulated his artistic journey, deeply rooted in his experiences during the Civil Rights Movement and influenced by his father, one of the first African American firefighters in the South.

Newsum’s work is characterized by a bold, colorful palette and intricate layering that speaks to both cultural issues and intimate spiritual reflections. His colleagues and students remember him not only for his artistic genius but for his spirituality, joyful purpose, and the unconditional love he shared with everyone around him.

To honor his legacy, UHD has established the Floyd Newsum Visionary Artist and Humanitarian Scholarship, aimed at supporting students pursuing degrees in Art or Social Work with a focus on social justice. This endowed scholarship ensures that Newsum’s impact will continue to inspire future generations.

As we reflect on the life and contributions of Professor Floyd Newsum, we are reminded of his enduring legacy—a legacy of creativity, community, and compassion that will forever be etched in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

For more information about Professor Newsum’s life, work, and the scholarship in his honor, visit giving.uh.edu/UHD/Newsum-Scholarship.

